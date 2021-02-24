NSE hit by technical glitch, halts trading in all segments

Mumbai: India’s largest stock exchange by volumes, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE), on Wednesday stopped trading in all segments at 11:40 am due to technical issues. The technical snag disrupted trading in both futures and options (F&O) and cash segment.

NSE said in a press statement the exchange has received communication from telecom service providers that there were issues with their links due to which there was an impact on its system. It added that the exchange was working on restoring the systems as soon as possible.

"NSE has multiple telecom links with two service providers to ensure redundancy and we have received communication from both the telecom service providers that there are issues with their links due to which there is an impact on NSE system. We are working on restoring the systems as soon as possible. In view of the above all the segments have been closed at 11.40 and will be restored as soon as issue is resolved," an NSE spokesperson said.

Trading in BSE is currently operational. At 12:10 pm, the BSE Sensex was at 49,991.36, up 239.95 points or 0.48%.

“NSE has halted all trading (Equity, F&O, Currency) from 11.40 am. NSE had issues with streaming feeds for Nifty, BankNifty, and other indices from 10.06 am. I am guessing that they are restarting all the processes for which they had to stop trading to fix the index feeds issue," said Nithin Kamath, CEO, Zerodha.

