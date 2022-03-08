NSE IFSC International Exchange physically settled US Stocks for the first time

As per the press release, this is the first time when the trading, settlement, as well as Demat holding related to an investment in US Stocks, has been facilitated in GIFT IFSC through the international depository. It added that the first Indian retail investor to trade at NSE IFSC using the LRS route on 3rd March, 2022 was Satish Agarwal, a client of Globe Capital (IFSC) Limited.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}