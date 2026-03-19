MUMBAI: Trading in index options on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has surged this month, driven by heightened market volatility linked to the West Asia conflict. Average daily turnover (ADT) in Nifty and Bank Nifty contracts is on track to hit a record, even as curbs by the markets regulator on retail trading remain in place.
NSE index options turnover surges amid West Asia volatility
SummaryWar in West Asia has pushed Nifty and Bank Nifty options volumes to record highs amid a spike in volatility, coinciding with a potential end to NSE’s market-share losses to BSE.
MUMBAI: Trading in index options on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has surged this month, driven by heightened market volatility linked to the West Asia conflict. Average daily turnover (ADT) in Nifty and Bank Nifty contracts is on track to hit a record, even as curbs by the markets regulator on retail trading remain in place.
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