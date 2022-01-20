NSE Indices launched Nifty India Digital Index

The Nifty India Digital Index aims to track the performance of portfolio of stocks that broadly represent the Digital theme within basic industries like software, e-commerce, IT enabled services, industrial electronics and telecom services companies. As per NSE Indices, the largest 30 stocks from eligible basic industries are chosen based on their 6-month average free-float market capitalization as on the cutoff dates at the end of January and July. The weight of the stocks in the index is based on their free-float market capitalization. Sector weights are capped at 50 per cent each and stock weights are capped at 7.50 per cent each.