NSE Indices launches India’s first Electric Vehicle Index; check details here
This index is designed to monitor the performance of businesses within the electric vehicle (EV) sector and those engaged in the advancement of new-age automotive vehicles and associated technology.
NSE Indices Limited, a subsidiary of NSE specializing in index services, unveiled a new thematic index named the Nifty EV & New Age Automotive Index, on Thursday.
