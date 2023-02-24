NSE Indices launches India’s first Municipal Bond Index
- Nifty India Municipal Bond Index tracks the performance of municipal bonds issued by Indian municipal corporations
The NSE’s index services subsidiary, NSE Indices Limited on Friday that it has launched India’s first ever Municipal Bond Index, Nifty India Municipal Bond Index at a SEBI workshop on Municipal Debt Securities at Bengaluru.
