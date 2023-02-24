NSE Indices launches India’s first Municipal Bond Index

Mukesh Agarwal, CEO, NSE Indices, said, “The municipal bond market has a potential to play a pivotal role in financing the borrowing requirements of different municipal corporations in India. The proceeds from bonds issued by municipal corporations can be utilized to finance the expansion of essential municipal services through growth-driven infrastructure projects & can contribute to bridging India’s urban infrastructure financing gap.. I am confident that with the launch of the Nifty India Municipal Bond Index, an impetus will be created for asset managers to consider investing in the municipal bond market thereby providing an investment vehicle to fixed income investors."