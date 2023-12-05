NSE Indices launches Nifty 50 Net Total Return index: Here's all you need to know about the new Nifty 50 variant
NSE’s index services subsidiary, NSE Indices Limited launched a new variant of the Nifty 50 index on Tuesday, December 5, named as the Nifty 50 Net Total Return (NTR) Index. Nifty 50 Net Total Return index aims to measure the performance of the Nifty 50 index considering that the cash dividends and the gains from bonus issues are reinvested in the Nifty 50 index after applying relevant withholding tax and capital gains tax respectively.
