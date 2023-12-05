NSE’s index services subsidiary, NSE Indices Limited launched a new variant of the Nifty 50 index on Tuesday, December 5, named as the Nifty 50 Net Total Return (NTR) Index. Nifty 50 Net Total Return index aims to measure the performance of the Nifty 50 index considering that the cash dividends and the gains from bonus issues are reinvested in the Nifty 50 index after applying relevant withholding tax and capital gains tax respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Nifty 50 Net Total Return index will be computed in two currencies - Indian Rupee (INR) and US Dollar (USD). The following are the two variants of the index launched:

- Nifty 50 Net Total Return (INR) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Nifty 50 Net Total Return (USD)

With the launch of these new indices, the three variants of the Nifty 50 index mentioned below will be available for each of the two currencies: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1) Nifty 50 Price Return (PR): reflects the price performance of the index, plus the full value of special dividends but excludes the value of regular dividends

2) Nifty 50 Total Return (TR): reflects the price performance of the index, plus the full value of all dividends (both special and regular)

3) Nifty 50 Net Total Return (NTR): reflects the price performance of the index, plus the net amount of all dividends (both special and regular) and gains from bonus issue after deducting withholding tax and capital gains tax respectively {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The new indices are expected to attract international investors looking to invest in Indian equity market. They are expected to act as benchmarks for asset managers and as reference indices tracked by passive funds globally in the form of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), index funds and structured products.

On Tuesday, frontline indices Nifty 50 and Sensex settled at their fresh closing highs on gains led by banking and energy stocks as market sentiment remained upbeat following strong macro numbers and BJP's victory in the three large states.

Nifty 50 closed at 20,855.10, up 168 points, or 0.81 per cent while the Sensex clocked a gain of 431 points, or 0.63 per cent, to end at 69,296.14. With this, both the indices extended their winning streak into the sixth consecutive session. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.