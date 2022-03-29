NSE indices rejig: 6 stocks that may see positive impact tomorrow

"Unlike global index rebalances, in domestic rejigs we see volume and simultaneous price impact happening in the last thirty to forty minutes on the adjustment day. The top actionable names as per our calculations which will see meaningful impact in the last thirty to forty minutes on March 30 are the following. Positive impact would be seen in APHS, BOB, PWGR, NTPC, SRF, MINDTREE while Negative impact would be seen in IOCL, RBK, IIB, AUBANK,ONGC, ARBP and HPCL," said Abhilash Pagaria, Head – Edelweiss Alternative & Quantitative Research.