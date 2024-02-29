NSE indices rejig: Shriram Finance to see $200 million inflows, Jio Finance to get $89 million on reshuffle in indices
NSE Indices said that Shriram Finance has been added to the Nifty 50 index, replacing UPL Ltd, due to its highest 6-month average free-float market capitalization within the eligible universe.
Shriram Finance shares are expected to see a net inflow of over $200 million upon its inclusion in the Nifty 50 index, replacing UPL, according to estimates by Nuvama Institutional Equities.
