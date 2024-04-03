NSE introduces 4 new indices in capital market and F&O segment from April 8
The NSE has put forth a plan to distribute indices such as the Nifty Tata Group 25% Cap, Nifty500 Multicap India Manufacturing 50:30:20, Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure 50:30:20, and Nifty MidSmall Healthcare.
The National Stock Exchange (NSE), on Wednesday, announced the introduction of four new indices in both the cash and futures and options segments, commencing April 8.
