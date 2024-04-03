NSE introduces 4 new indices in capital market and F&O segment from April 8

The National Stock Exchange (NSE), on Wednesday, announced the introduction of four new indices in both the cash and futures and options segments, commencing April 8.

The NSE has put forth a plan to distribute indices such as the Nifty Tata Group 25% Cap, Nifty500 Multicap India Manufacturing 50:30:20, Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure 50:30:20, and Nifty MidSmall Healthcare through online channels, as outlined in a circular released earlier today.

Also read: TCS Q4 results on 12 April; From Dividend to focus on guidance, know about everything

“Consequently, the broadcast of the indices will be made available to F&O members in NEAT+ terminals under the multiple index inquiry screen," NSE said in a circular.

Nifty Tata Group 25% Cap

The Nifty Tata Group 25% Cap index comprises 10 companies and is determined using the free float market capitalization method, as stated by NSE. Since its inception, it has yielded returns of 17.34 percent. The index's primary components include TCS, Tata Motors, and Titan Company.

Nifty500 Multicap India Manufacturing 50:30:20

The Nifty500 Multicap India Manufacturing 50:30:20 Index will monitor the performance of specific largecap, midcap, and smallcap stocks from the Nifty 500 index that embody the manufacturing theme.

Comprising 75 constituents, this index allocates weights to stocks based on their free-float market capitalization. Largecap stocks hold a fixed weight of 50%, midcap stocks 30%, and smallcap stocks 20%.

Among the top 10 constituents by weight in this index are Reliance Industries, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, Bajaj Auto, Hindalco Industries, JSW Steel, and Cipla.

Also read: Adani Power shares hit record high today, jump 18% in 4 sessions

Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure 50:30:20

The Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure 50:30:20 Index is designed to mirror the performance of specifically chosen large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks from the Nifty 500 index that embody the infrastructure theme.

Comprising 75 constituents, this index allocates weights to stocks based on their free-float market capitalization. The large-cap segment holds a fixed weight of 50%, the mid-cap segment 30%, and the small-cap segment 20%.

Among the top 10 constituents of this index, notable entities include Larsen & Toubro, RIL, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, Max Healthcare, Power Grid Corp, UltraTech Cement, Indian Hotels, ONGC, and Adani Ports and SEZ. Notably, Larsen & Toubro commands the highest weight at 10.35%, while Adani Ports holds a weight of 2.29%.

Also read: Vibhor Steel Tubes stock jumps over 19% to hit 3-week high, up 32% in 3 sessions; here's why

Nifty MidSmall Healthcare

The Nifty MidSmall Healthcare index will monitor the midcap and smallcap stocks in the healthcare sector. Comprising up to 30 stocks, it is drawn from the Nifty MidSmallcap 400 index, chosen based on their six-month average free-float market capitalization.

TATA MOTORS More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!