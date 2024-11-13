The National Stock Exchange (NSE) announced on Wednesday, November 13, that it has introduced F&O contracts on 45 new stocks with effect from (w.e.f) Friday, November 29, 2024. According to the NSE circular, Zomato, Jio Financial Services, and Avenue Supermarts (DMart) were among the notable entrants. The new additions have been announced after approval from the capital markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Members are hereby notified that the futures and options contracts on the following 45 additional securities would be available for trading w.e.f. November 29, 2024," said NSE in its official statement on Wednesday. According to NSE, the 45 new securities which will be introduced in F&O contracts are as follows:

Adani Green Energy Limited, Angel One Limited, Apollo Tubes Limited, Adani Total Gas Limited, Bank of India, BSE Limited, Computer Age Management Services Limited, Central Depository Services (India) Limited, CESC Limited, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited, Cyient Limited, Delhivery Limited, Avenue Supermarts Limited, HFCL Limited, Housing & Urban Development Corporation Limited, Indian Bank, IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited, Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited, Jio Financial Services Limited, Jindal Stainless Limited, JSW Energy Limited, Kalyan Jewellers India Limited, KEI Industries Limited, KPIT Technologies Limited, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Macrotech Developers Limited, Max Healthcare Institute Limited, NCC Limited, NHPC Limited, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited (Nykaa), Oil India Limited, One 97 Communications Limited (Paytm), PB Fintech Limited (Policybazaar), Poonawalla Fincorp Limited, Prestige Estates Projects Limited, SJVN Limited, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Limited, Supreme Industries Limited, Tata Elxsi Limited, Tube Investments of India Limited, Union Bank of India, Varun Beverages Limited, Yes Bank Limited, and Zomato Limited. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}