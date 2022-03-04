NSE invites applications for post of MD and CEO

Current MD & CEO Vikram Limaye will be completing his term in June this year. Limaye, a chartered accountant, had returned to India in 2004 after a decade in the US, first doing an MBA at Wharton, and then working on Wall Street for eight years with Credit Suisse First Boston in a variety of roles in investment banking, capital markets, structured finance and credit portfolio management.

