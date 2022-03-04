NSE invites applications for post of MD and CEO

NSE invites applications for post of MD and CEO1 min read . 11:03 AM IST
Mumbai: The National Stock Exchange, which is currently under regulatory probe for alleged financial scam, on Friday invited applications for the post of managing director and chief executive officer.
The last date for applying for the role is 25 March, the NSE announced.
Current MD & CEO Vikram Limaye will be completing his term in June this year. Limaye, a chartered accountant, had returned to India in 2004 after a decade in the US, first doing an MBA at Wharton, and then working on Wall Street for eight years with Credit Suisse First Boston in a variety of roles in investment banking, capital markets, structured finance and credit portfolio management.
His appointment came in 2017 after NSE witnessed some high-profile exits at the top management level. Currently, market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is probing the exchange for allegedly offering select brokers privileged access to its co-location servers for algorithm transactions, delaying the NSE's ambitions for a listing.
NSE said the candidate applying for the role of MD & CEO must have more than 25 years of experience, domain knowledge in various capital/ securities and financial markets. A minimum of five years at the leadership level, preferably as CEO in the financial services sector, is required.
Based on the NSE announcement, the candidate applying for the post must have a track record of strengthening corporate governance, enterprise risk management and compliance management framework.
The candidate is expected to have exposure in operating a publicly listed company or having led an organization through an initial public offering process, which will be an added advantage, NSE said.
The potential candidate must be updated with relevant market developments, regulatory frameworks, product innovations and technology advancements in the local and global markets, the notice said.
