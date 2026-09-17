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NSE IPO buzz lifts New India Assurance, IFCI up to 9% | What do technical experts say?

New India Assurance's shares rose 9.4% and IFCI's by 7.8% amid the NSE IPO. Both stocks experienced volatility, influenced by market developments. Technical analysts suggest potential support and resistance levels, indicating ongoing fluctuations in their trends.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Updated17 Sep 2026, 11:29 AM IST
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New India Assurance's shares rose 9.4% and IFCI's by 7.8% amid the NSE IPO
New India Assurance's shares rose 9.4% and IFCI's by 7.8% amid the NSE IPO(Photo: AI generated )
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Shares of New India Assurance Company jumped 9.4%, while IFCI gained 7.8% on Thursday, 17 September, amid the opening of the NSE IPO.

New India Assurance holds a 1.42% direct stake in NSE, according to the exchange’s Red Herring Prospectus, making it a direct beneficiary of any value unlocked through the listing. Stock Holding Corporation of India (SHCIL) holds a 4.4% stake in NSE, while IFCI is a promoter of SHCIL.

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Recent price action in both counters has remained volatile, largely driven by developments surrounding the NSE IPO. Both stocks witnessed strong gains during the morning session on Thursday, followed by profit booking at higher levels.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at My Advisor Alpha, this volatility could persist, while the near-term trend remains unclear.

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New India Assurance Company share price today

New India Assurance Company share price today opened at 186.40 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of 201.15 per share, and an intraday low of 184.55 per share.

Rajesh Bhosale said New India Assurance could trade in the 170–210 range, with 170 acting as the key support level and 210 as the immediate resistance.

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Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said New India Assurance has corrected around 21% from its high of 243 recorded on 7 September. The stock’s RSI has moved lower, indicating a buildup of bearish momentum, while rising MACD histogram bars further reinforce the bearish bias.

According to Shah, the 205–210 zone is likely to act as an immediate resistance, and the stock could remain under pressure as long as it trades below this range. On the downside, the 180–175 zone is expected to provide immediate support. A decisive break below this zone could invite further weakness.

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IFCI share price today

IFCI share price today opened at an intraday low of 75.09 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of 80.95 per share.

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For IFCI, Rajesh Bhosale sees a 71–88 trading range, with 71 as support and 88 as resistance.

Shah said IFCI has corrected nearly 29% from its high of 107.50 recorded on 4 September. The stock has slipped below its 20-, 50- and 100-day EMAs, signalling deterioration in its near-term price action.

He added that the RSI has also declined sharply from 77 to around 40, indicating a buildup of bearish momentum. The 73–72.50 zone is likely to act as an immediate support, while a decisive break below this level could lead to further weakness.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

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