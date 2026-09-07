NSE IPO effect? This PSU stock hits 52-week high before paring gains | Check its NSE Stake, other key details

Shares of New India Assurance Company Ltd. (NIACL) grabbed investors’ attention on Monday, September 7, surging to their 52-week high as expectations around the long-awaited National Stock Exchange (NSE) IPO intensified. The sharp movement in the stock came amid unconfirmed reports that the much-awaited public issue of NSE could be launched as early as this month.

NIACL shares opened at ₹234.35 apiece on the BSE before gaining as much as 5.5% to hit a 52-week high of ₹242.65. The stock subsequently surrendered its gains as weakness across the broader market weighed on sentiment. From its day's high, the stock fell as much as 7.5% to touch an intraday low of ₹224.40.

Despite the sharp intraday volatility, NIACL has delivered strong gains across several timeframes. The stock has advanced more than 18% over the past one week, while its gains stand at 28% over one month. Over three months, the stock has risen 50%, and it has gained 63% in the past six months. On a one-year basis, however, the stock has added 16%.

The proposed NSE IPO is emerging as a major catalyst for New India Assurance. The insurer is listed among the key selling public sector shareholders in NSE's draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), making its holding in the exchange particularly important as investors assess the potential benefits from the proposed public issue.

NIACL Shareholding New India Assurance’s NSE holding comprises 3.52 crore shares, representing a 1.42% stake in the National Stock Exchange. As part of the proposed IPO, the company plans to sell 1.05 crore shares through an offer for sale (OFS). Following the IPO, its remaining holding in NSE is expected to stand at 2.47 crore shares.

The planned sale of part of this holding through the NSE IPO is therefore a key factor behind the heightened investor interest in NIACL shares. As the exchange moves closer to its public-market debut, the value-unlocking potential for existing shareholders has become an important market theme.

The possibility of the NSE IPO moving ahead gained further credibility after Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on August 27, 2026, that the market regulator was close to clearing NSE's Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

NSE IPO Details NSE had filed its draft prospectus in June for a public issue that will consist entirely of secondary share sales. The proposed IPO is an offer-for-sale of up to 14.89 crore equity shares, with each share carrying a face value of Re 1. The issue represents nearly 6% of NSE's paid-up equity capital, with the issue size fixed at 6% of the exchange's paid-up capital.

The scale of the proposed transaction is one of the biggest reasons behind the renewed investor excitement. At the reported valuation, a 6% stake sale could potentially raise approximately ₹30,000 crore to ₹31,500 crore. If the issue reaches that size, the NSE IPO could become India's largest-ever IPO, overtaking Hyundai Motor India's ₹27,870-crore public issue launched in 2024.

The proposed selling shareholders include several prominent financial institutions and public sector entities. The list comprises State Bank of India, MS Strategic (Mauritius) Limited, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Aranda Investments (Mauritius) Pte Ltd, Bank of Baroda, Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited, General Insurance Corporation of India, The New India Assurance Company Ltd., National Insurance Company Limited and United India Insurance Company Limited.

Existing shareholders are also expected to dilute portions of their respective NSE holdings through the proposed offer. State Bank of India Chairman C S Setty has indicated that SBI intends to dilute around 0.65% of its NSE holding. SBI currently owns approximately 3.23% in NSE, while SBI Capital Markets holds around 4.33%.

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Another shareholder connection involves IFCI. The institution owns 52% of Stock Holding Corporation of India (SHCIL), which in turn holds approximately 4.4% in NSE. This interconnected ownership structure has added another layer of interest around the proposed exchange IPO and the potential value realisation for its existing shareholders.

Expert View However, the NSE story is not without concerns. In July, local brokerage house Dolat Capital Market Pvt. initiated coverage on India's largest stock exchange with a bearish call. The brokerage warned that tighter regulations governing India's equity derivatives market could weigh on trading volumes and potentially lead to a decline in NSE's market share.

Dolat Capital also argued that the rich valuations currently commanded by the stock leave limited room for further upside. This creates a key counterpoint to the optimism surrounding the proposed IPO, particularly as investors assess the exchange's valuation against its earnings outlook and regulatory environment.