NSE IPO: Explained | What is an 'observation letter' issued by Sebi as regulator okays ₹30,000 cr much-awaited issue

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) issued its final observations to the National Stock Exchange on September 4, effectively clearing the way for the world’s largest derivatives exchange to proceed with its IPO.

Sebi’s observations are a key regulatory requirement for companies and market entities seeking to launch public issues, including initial public offerings (IPOs) and new fund offerings (NFOs).

As part of the process, Sebi reviews the draft offer document, such as a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), and issues its observations based on its review. The observations may require the issuer to make certain changes or provide additional disclosures before proceeding with the public issue.

For NSE, receiving Sebi’s final observations marks a major regulatory milestone after years of delays and brings the exchange closer to launching its much-awaited IPO.

Earlier in April, Sebi issued a one-time relaxation to extend the validity of IPO observation letters expiring between April 1 and September 30, 2026, until September 30, 2026.

The extension came amid subdued investor participation and volatile market conditions, driven by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

NSE IPO: ₹ 30,000-crore issue, listing timeline, and long road to market The NSE IPO consists entirely of an offer for sale of up to 149 million equity shares by existing institutional shareholders, indicating a total of 6% of NSE's paid-up capital is being offered to new investors. No fresh equity capital will be issued as part of the transaction.

While the final issue size and valuation will be determined later, market estimates suggest that the IPO size could be around ₹30,000 crore, implying a market capitalisation of more than ₹5 lakh crore, putting it among the top 10 most valuable companies by market capitalisation.

The National Stock Exchange is planning to list in the week starting September 21, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The exchange is expected to begin the book-building process, which is used to gauge investor demand and determine the IPO price, on September 11, with the price band likely to be announced on September 15, the report said, citing one of the sources.

NSE’s path to the market has been one of India’s longest-running corporate sagas. The exchange first filed its IPO papers in 2016, but its listing plans were derailed by the co-location controversy, in which certain brokers were accused of receiving preferential access to NSE’s systems.

The IPO was subsequently shelved amid a leadership overhaul. In September 2024, Sebi closed proceedings in the co-location case against NSE and its officials, citing a lack of evidence.

NSE’s IPO plans gained momentum in January 2026 after the exchange, under new management, reached a settlement with Sebi and received approval to refile its papers. It filed its draft IPO documents on June 17 and received Sebi’s final observations.

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