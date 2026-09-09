NSE IPO: Indian Bank to divest up to 17.91% of its holding in National Stock Exchange via Offer for Sale

Indian Bank is proposing to divest up to 15 lakh equity shares of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) through an Offer for Sale (OFS) as part of the exchange’s proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The proposed stake sale represents 17.91% of Indian Bank’s shareholding in NSE and remains subject to the requisite regulatory approvals, the bank said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

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As part of the OFS process, the consent letter for the proposed transaction was executed on September 9, 2026. The stake sale is expected to be completed by the end of September 2026, subject to the proposed NSE IPO and applicable approvals.

According to the disclosure, Indian Bank had received a dividend of ₹29.32 crore from NSE for FY26.

Meanwhile, other NSE shareholders are also looking to pare their holdings as part of the proposed IPO. The New India Assurance Company on Wednesday said it will divest 1.05 crore shares of NSE through the proposed IPO. The proposed divestment represents 29.83% of the total shares held by the company in NSE.

Similarly, Bank of Baroda, on Tuesday, said it is looking to divest up to 76.90 lakh equity shares, representing 35% of its shareholding in NSE.

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As part of the OFS process, the equity shares were transferred to an escrow account on September 8, 2026. The sale is expected to be completed by the end of September 2026, as indicated by NSE. According to the Wednesday's disclosure, Bank of Baroda had received a dividend of ₹76.90 crore from NSE for FY26.

NSE IPO size may shrink as shareholders cut OFS The size of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) IPO may shrink, with the offer for sale (OFS) likely to be cut to 5.2-5.5%, from the 6% planned earlier, as some shareholders have backed out of the sale, PTI reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The reduced OFS could bring down the overall issue size to ₹25,000-27,000 crore, compared with the earlier estimate of ₹30,000 crore. At this size, NSE may fall short of becoming India’s largest-ever public offering. Hyundai Motor India’s IPO, at ₹27,870 crore, currently holds the record, according to the report.

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The reduction in the OFS size is understood to be driven by some shareholders choosing not to sell during the IPO, as they believe they could command a better valuation by selling their stakes at a later stage, the report said, citing the sources.

NSE IPO sets stage for September debut The NSE IPO is likely to open for public subscription on September 18 and close on September 22, while the shares are likely to be listed on September 25, sources said. The listing is targeted before the ‘Pitru Paksha’ period begins on September 26.

The IPO price band is expected to be in the range of ₹1,700-1,785 per share, compared with the earlier estimate of ₹2,000 per share.

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Last week, markets regulator Sebi gave clearance to NSE to go ahead with its public issue. The approval marked a major step for NSE, whose listing plans had been stalled for nearly a decade due to regulatory hurdles, including the co-location controversy.

The NSE offering will compete with that of Jio Platforms, the digital services arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate Reliance Industries. Jio’s offering is estimated at ₹37,700 crore, but its timing has not yet been announced.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.