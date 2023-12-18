NSE IPO: SEBI lays down conditions to launch IPO, here’s all you need to know
The market regulator has asked the National Stock Exchange to remain glitch-free for at least a year, enhance its technological infrastructure, improve the corporate governance structure and resolve pending legal matters.
Indian investors are eagerly waiting for the initial public offering (IPO) of the National Stock Exchange (NSE). However, the market regulator has imposed several terms and conditions for its proposed public offering.
