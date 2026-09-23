Mumbai: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) tests investor appetite in a landmark public debut on Thursday, concluding a decade-long journey to the stock market. The NSE stock is likely to make a modest debut despite strong institutional participation, with more than 100 qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), excluding anchor investors, bidding for ₹4,498 crore worth of shares, according to three people familiar with the share sale allotments.
NSE IPO may see modest debut despite strong institutional demand
SummaryThe NSE IPO is expected to debut modestly, despite strong institutional interest with QIBs bidding ₹4,498 crore in shares. The grey market premium has decreased significantly, indicating a tepid retail appetite amidst concerns over valuation, with a potential listing premium of 4.5%.
Mumbai: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) tests investor appetite in a landmark public debut on Thursday, concluding a decade-long journey to the stock market. The NSE stock is likely to make a modest debut despite strong institutional participation, with more than 100 qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), excluding anchor investors, bidding for ₹4,498 crore worth of shares, according to three people familiar with the share sale allotments.
About the Authors
Ram Sahgal is a deputy editor at Mint. He has over 20 years of experience in journalism, with previous roles at The Intelligent Investor, Bombay Times, The Economic Times, and The New Indian Express. Between his media roles, he briefly worked at a commodities exchange before returning to his true passion, business journalism. Ram graduated in liberal arts from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai, where he studied films, which explains his move to Bombay Times, where he covered the film industry during the rise of Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt. He took a leap of faith to transfer to The Economic Times, and thanks to his restless mind, later moved to cover the commodities beat. Over the past three years, Ram has been tracking the stock markets at Mint. His focus areas include writing about market infrastructure institutions, brokerages, derivatives, and related regulations. His hobbies include spotting trains and understanding the locomotives that power them. In his free time, he takes his octogenarian mother out for drives and goes to the cinema with her on weekends. If he has a dream, it is to write a screenplay for a movie. For now, he enjoys viewing market data on NSE and BSE, observing the shifting mood of Mr Market, and conversing with market experts.
Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financial capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.
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