NSE shares rise on stock market debut after $2.4-billion IPO

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.’s shares gained in their debut on the BSE after the company raised $2.4 billion in one of the biggest initial public offerings in the country’s history.

The stock rose 0.8% to 1,800 rupees in pre-market trading, compared with an IPO price of 1,785 rupees a share. The deal valued the world’s biggest derivatives exchange at 4.4 trillion rupees ($46 billion).

The debut gives investors access to one of the linchpins of India’s fast-growing capital market. It’s also a chance to weigh in on the debate over NSE’s worth. On the one hand, the company’s long-term growth trajectory drove healthy institutional demand. On the other, and near-term concerns over derivatives volumes, regulatory headwinds and the prospect of additional share supply kept mom-and-pop investors more cautious.

“NSE’s earnings growth slowed in fiscal 2026 and will likely remain under pressure in the near term due to regulatory scrutiny and higher taxes on equity futures and options trading,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Sharnie Wong wrote in a note Wednesday.

The 226 billion-rupee offering, trailing only Hyundai Motor India Ltd.’s 279 billion-rupee share sale in 2024 among India IPOs, was subscribed 5.7 times. Large institutional investors were among the biggest bidders, signaling confidence in NSE’s prospects at a valuation that remains elevated compared with some global exchange operators.

Even after the valuation concerns forced the company to dial back both the size and the price of the listing, the IPO valued NSE the world’s eighth-largest listed exchange by market value, compared with London Stock Exchange Group Plc’s about $52.5 billion.

While investors broadly remain positive about NSE’s long-term prospects, the stock’s performance in the months after listing may hinge on how much additional supply comes to market as lock-in periods for existing shareholders expire.

“There’s little doubt that NSE is an attractive stock to own over the long term, but its near-term performance will likely depend on how much additional supply hits the market over the next few months as lock-in periods expire for existing shareholders,” said Ambareesh Baliga, an independent market analyst.

NSE’s outlook has come under greater scrutiny after regulators tightened rules aimed at curbing excessive speculation in India’s derivatives market. That’s particularly important for the exchange because transaction fees from options trading accounted for more than 60% of operating revenue in fiscal 2026.

Still, NSE has the potential to grow 15% to 20% annually over the next decade, supported by continued product innovation, longer trading hours, its dominant position in equities and emerging revenue streams from commodities, data and other businesses, according to Raamdeo Agrawal, chairman and co-founder of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

“Regulatory headwinds, however, could temper that growth in the short term,” Agrawal said.

Several large investors, including Life Insurance Corp. of India, Norges Bank Investment Management, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co., Quant Mutual Fund and Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, were among the top bidders in NSE’s main book, people familiar with the matter have said.

Goldman Sachs Asset Management, HSBC, Fidelity, Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Eastspring were among the major investors that participated in the anchor book.