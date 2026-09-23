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NSE IPO may see modest debut despite strong institutional demand

Ram SahgalSneha Shah
6 min read23 Sep 2026, 09:33 PM IST
At <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>22,569 crore, NSE's IPO is India's second-largest public issue.
At ₹22,569 crore, NSE's IPO is India's second-largest public issue. (REUTERS)
Summary

The NSE IPO is expected to debut modestly, despite strong institutional interest with QIBs bidding 4,498 crore in shares. The grey market premium has decreased significantly, indicating a tepid retail appetite amidst concerns over valuation, with a potential listing premium of 4.5%.

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MUMBAI : Mumbai: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) tests investor appetite in a landmark public debut on Thursday, concluding a decade-long journey to the stock market. The NSE stock is likely to make a modest debut despite strong institutional participation, with more than 100 qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), excluding anchor investors, bidding for 4,498 crore worth of shares, according to three people familiar with the share sale allotments.

MUMBAI : Mumbai: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) tests investor appetite in a landmark public debut on Thursday, concluding a decade-long journey to the stock market. The NSE stock is likely to make a modest debut despite strong institutional participation, with more than 100 qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), excluding anchor investors, bidding for 4,498 crore worth of shares, according to three people familiar with the share sale allotments.

Institutional participation has been strong, while retail investor bidding has been relatively subdued. The unofficial grey market premium (GMP) fell from around 21% at the start of bidding on 17 September to 2% at the close of bidding on 21 September, amid concerns over the valuation.

“The NSE is likely to witness a flat to modest premium at listing, given the relatively tepid retail appetite,” said Ambareesh Baliga, an independent market analyst.

The exchange is expected to list at a modest premium of 4.5%, or 81, based on the latest GMP reported by IPO tracker Chittorgarh.

Also Read | NSE IPO looks cheap at ₹1,785 a share. Here’s the catch

National Pension Scheme Trust (NPS Trust), LIC, BNP Paribas Financial Markets, Societe Generale, ICICI Mutual Fund, Nomura Singapore, Quant Mutual Fund, WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund and Mirae Asset Mutual Fund were among the top 10 bidders, the people said, requesting anonymity.

“Some of the investors that participated in the anchor book have also come in the QIB portion,” one of the people said. Entities such as Societe Generale also act as participants in the participatory-notes market, with several investors, including hedge funds, investing through them in the IPO, the person added.

QIBs outside anchor book

The QIB portion excluding anchor investors accounted for 19.94% of the total issue, or 4,499 crore, and was subscribed around 12.7 times.

The top 10 buyers accounted for 2,234.15 crore of this, according to the second person, citing allotment documents reviewed by Mint. NPS Trust received the largest allocation at 362.47 crore, followed by LIC at 342.98 crore, BNP Paribas Financial Markets at 317.59 crore and Societe Generale at 285.44 crore.

The mutual fund investors among the leading QIBs included ICICI Mutual Fund, with an allocation of 229.43 crore, followed by Quant Mutual Fund at 185.22 crore, WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund at 104.15 crore and Mirae Asset Mutual Fund at 92.13 crore.

Based on subscription levels, NSE generated the highest demand per rupee raised, at four times, compared with large issues above 15,000 crore such as LIC (2.06 times), Hyundai Motor India (1.93 times), Tata Capital (1.65 times) and Paytm (1.48 times), the second person said.nse

Also Read | NSE IPO's steep valuation discount to BSE based on FY26 earnings is misleading

At 22,569 crore, NSE's IPO is India's second-largest public issue. The largest was Hyundai Motor India's 27,859 crore IPO, which listed in October 2024.

NSE reported operating revenue of 16,601 crore and net profit of 10,302 crore in FY26, compared with BSE Ltd’s total revenue of 5,035.50 crore and net profit of 2,496.98 crore, according to exchange filings.

MSEI listing

In addition to its primary listing on the BSE, NSE shares will be listed on the Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India (MSEI) under the permitted-to-trade category. The mechanism allows securities already listed on a recognized exchange to be traded on another exchange, improving market access and liquidity.

However, the NSE would not be required to make full disclosures to MSEI beyond those made to the BSE under its listing agreement, according to the information provided.

Broking officials, requesting anonymity, said they expected the stock to consolidate after listing. Two of the three listed exchanges—BSE, MCX and IEX—opened at premiums to their issue prices, while one debuted at a discount.

MCX, the first stock exchange to list, debuted on 9 March 2012 at 1,387 a share, a 34% premium to its issue price. BSE, the second exchange to list, opened at 1,085 a share on 3 February 2017, a 35% premium to its issue price of 806. Energy exchange IEX, which listed seven months later, opened at 1,500 a share, a 9.09% discount to its issue price.

Grey-market pricing

The GMP for NSE has fallen 63% since 11 September, when the company announced its issue price band of 1,700-1,785 a share. The band was lower than the 2,000 widely anticipated in the unlisted market, according to another broker.

“The price band was fixed to leave something on the table for small investors,” said a banker involved in the book-building process.

Against rival BSE Ltd’s valuation of around 47 times earnings, NSE is valued at approximately 42 times its FY26 earnings. As of August-end, NSE had an equity cash-market share of 92.2%, an equity futures share of 99.8% and an equity options share of 68.6%, according to exchange data.

“Given the regulatory curbs on the popular index options product since November 2024 and the RBI's funding restrictions on proprietary traders, most recently from 1 July 2026, the pricing had to be competitive. As seen, it has attracted strong institutional and HNI interest,” one of the people said.

The IPO was priced at the upper end of the 1,785 price band. Total demand, including the public and anchor portions, stood at 2.59 trillion, based on subscription levels of 25 times for the anchor portion, 12.68 times for the QIB portion, 6.55 times for the non-institutional investor and high-net-worth investor portions, and 1.39 times for the retail portion.

Also Read | NSE IPO shrinks as Morgan Stanley, other investors cut stake sales

While retail participation was relatively subdued, another banker said institutional demand could support a strong debut despite the fall in the GMP.

“There are no concerns around the listing being a dud one,” said the third person.

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Meet the Author

Ram Sahgal

Ram Sahgal is a deputy editor at Mint. He has over 20 years of experience in journalism, with previoRead more

us roles at The Intelligent Investor, Bombay Times, The Economic Times, and The New Indian Express. Between his media roles, he briefly worked at a commodities exchange before returning to his true passion, business journalism. Ram graduated in liberal arts from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai, where he studied films, which explains his move to Bombay Times, where he covered the film industry during the rise of Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt. He took a leap of faith to transfer to The Economic Times, and thanks to his restless mind, later moved to cover the commodities beat. Over the past three years, Ram has been tracking the stock markets at Mint. His focus areas include writing about market infrastructure institutions, brokerages, derivatives, and related regulations. His hobbies include spotting trains and understanding the locomotives that power them. In his free time, he takes his octogenarian mother out for drives and goes to the cinema with her on weekends. If he has a dream, it is to write a screenplay for a movie. For now, he enjoys viewing market data on NSE and BSE, observing the shifting mood of Mr Market, and conversing with market experts.

Read Less
Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financiaRead more

l capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsNSE IPO may see modest debut despite strong institutional demand

NSE IPO may see modest debut despite strong institutional demand

Ram SahgalSneha Shah
6 min read23 Sep 2026, 09:33 PM IST
At <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>22,569 crore, NSE's IPO is India's second-largest public issue.
At ₹22,569 crore, NSE's IPO is India's second-largest public issue. (REUTERS)
Summary

The NSE IPO is expected to debut modestly, despite strong institutional interest with QIBs bidding 4,498 crore in shares. The grey market premium has decreased significantly, indicating a tepid retail appetite amidst concerns over valuation, with a potential listing premium of 4.5%.

Gift this article

MUMBAI : Mumbai: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) tests investor appetite in a landmark public debut on Thursday, concluding a decade-long journey to the stock market. The NSE stock is likely to make a modest debut despite strong institutional participation, with more than 100 qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), excluding anchor investors, bidding for 4,498 crore worth of shares, according to three people familiar with the share sale allotments.

MUMBAI : Mumbai: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) tests investor appetite in a landmark public debut on Thursday, concluding a decade-long journey to the stock market. The NSE stock is likely to make a modest debut despite strong institutional participation, with more than 100 qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), excluding anchor investors, bidding for 4,498 crore worth of shares, according to three people familiar with the share sale allotments.

Institutional participation has been strong, while retail investor bidding has been relatively subdued. The unofficial grey market premium (GMP) fell from around 21% at the start of bidding on 17 September to 2% at the close of bidding on 21 September, amid concerns over the valuation.

“The NSE is likely to witness a flat to modest premium at listing, given the relatively tepid retail appetite,” said Ambareesh Baliga, an independent market analyst.

The exchange is expected to list at a modest premium of 4.5%, or 81, based on the latest GMP reported by IPO tracker Chittorgarh.

Also Read | NSE IPO looks cheap at ₹1,785 a share. Here’s the catch

National Pension Scheme Trust (NPS Trust), LIC, BNP Paribas Financial Markets, Societe Generale, ICICI Mutual Fund, Nomura Singapore, Quant Mutual Fund, WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund and Mirae Asset Mutual Fund were among the top 10 bidders, the people said, requesting anonymity.

“Some of the investors that participated in the anchor book have also come in the QIB portion,” one of the people said. Entities such as Societe Generale also act as participants in the participatory-notes market, with several investors, including hedge funds, investing through them in the IPO, the person added.

QIBs outside anchor book

The QIB portion excluding anchor investors accounted for 19.94% of the total issue, or 4,499 crore, and was subscribed around 12.7 times.

The top 10 buyers accounted for 2,234.15 crore of this, according to the second person, citing allotment documents reviewed by Mint. NPS Trust received the largest allocation at 362.47 crore, followed by LIC at 342.98 crore, BNP Paribas Financial Markets at 317.59 crore and Societe Generale at 285.44 crore.

The mutual fund investors among the leading QIBs included ICICI Mutual Fund, with an allocation of 229.43 crore, followed by Quant Mutual Fund at 185.22 crore, WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund at 104.15 crore and Mirae Asset Mutual Fund at 92.13 crore.

Based on subscription levels, NSE generated the highest demand per rupee raised, at four times, compared with large issues above 15,000 crore such as LIC (2.06 times), Hyundai Motor India (1.93 times), Tata Capital (1.65 times) and Paytm (1.48 times), the second person said.nse

Also Read | NSE IPO's steep valuation discount to BSE based on FY26 earnings is misleading

At 22,569 crore, NSE's IPO is India's second-largest public issue. The largest was Hyundai Motor India's 27,859 crore IPO, which listed in October 2024.

NSE reported operating revenue of 16,601 crore and net profit of 10,302 crore in FY26, compared with BSE Ltd’s total revenue of 5,035.50 crore and net profit of 2,496.98 crore, according to exchange filings.

MSEI listing

In addition to its primary listing on the BSE, NSE shares will be listed on the Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India (MSEI) under the permitted-to-trade category. The mechanism allows securities already listed on a recognized exchange to be traded on another exchange, improving market access and liquidity.

However, the NSE would not be required to make full disclosures to MSEI beyond those made to the BSE under its listing agreement, according to the information provided.

Broking officials, requesting anonymity, said they expected the stock to consolidate after listing. Two of the three listed exchanges—BSE, MCX and IEX—opened at premiums to their issue prices, while one debuted at a discount.

MCX, the first stock exchange to list, debuted on 9 March 2012 at 1,387 a share, a 34% premium to its issue price. BSE, the second exchange to list, opened at 1,085 a share on 3 February 2017, a 35% premium to its issue price of 806. Energy exchange IEX, which listed seven months later, opened at 1,500 a share, a 9.09% discount to its issue price.

Grey-market pricing

The GMP for NSE has fallen 63% since 11 September, when the company announced its issue price band of 1,700-1,785 a share. The band was lower than the 2,000 widely anticipated in the unlisted market, according to another broker.

“The price band was fixed to leave something on the table for small investors,” said a banker involved in the book-building process.

Against rival BSE Ltd’s valuation of around 47 times earnings, NSE is valued at approximately 42 times its FY26 earnings. As of August-end, NSE had an equity cash-market share of 92.2%, an equity futures share of 99.8% and an equity options share of 68.6%, according to exchange data.

“Given the regulatory curbs on the popular index options product since November 2024 and the RBI's funding restrictions on proprietary traders, most recently from 1 July 2026, the pricing had to be competitive. As seen, it has attracted strong institutional and HNI interest,” one of the people said.

The IPO was priced at the upper end of the 1,785 price band. Total demand, including the public and anchor portions, stood at 2.59 trillion, based on subscription levels of 25 times for the anchor portion, 12.68 times for the QIB portion, 6.55 times for the non-institutional investor and high-net-worth investor portions, and 1.39 times for the retail portion.

Also Read | NSE IPO shrinks as Morgan Stanley, other investors cut stake sales

While retail participation was relatively subdued, another banker said institutional demand could support a strong debut despite the fall in the GMP.

“There are no concerns around the listing being a dud one,” said the third person.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Ram Sahgal

Ram Sahgal is a deputy editor at Mint. He has over 20 years of experience in journalism, with previoRead more

us roles at The Intelligent Investor, Bombay Times, The Economic Times, and The New Indian Express. Between his media roles, he briefly worked at a commodities exchange before returning to his true passion, business journalism. Ram graduated in liberal arts from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai, where he studied films, which explains his move to Bombay Times, where he covered the film industry during the rise of Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt. He took a leap of faith to transfer to The Economic Times, and thanks to his restless mind, later moved to cover the commodities beat. Over the past three years, Ram has been tracking the stock markets at Mint. His focus areas include writing about market infrastructure institutions, brokerages, derivatives, and related regulations. His hobbies include spotting trains and understanding the locomotives that power them. In his free time, he takes his octogenarian mother out for drives and goes to the cinema with her on weekends. If he has a dream, it is to write a screenplay for a movie. For now, he enjoys viewing market data on NSE and BSE, observing the shifting mood of Mr Market, and conversing with market experts.

Read Less
Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financiaRead more

l capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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