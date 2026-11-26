The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has emerged as the world's third-largest listed exchange by market capitalisation, overtaking global rivals such as Deutsche Boerse, London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), Nasdaq and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX), according to ANI.

NSE's market capitalisation stood at approximately $64.1 billion, placing it ahead of Deutsche Boerse, valued at $63.4 billion, London Stock Exchange Group at $62.4 billion, Nasdaq at $59.4 billion and HKEX at $57.1 billion, the news outlet stated citing latest market data.

The global ranking is topped by CME Group, with a market capitalisation of $111.6 billion, followed by Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) at $99.4 billion.

The latest milestone marks a significant rise in NSE's global standing, with the exchange climbing from fifth place on November 20 to third position within a week.

NSE shares gain 32% since listing The exchange's rising valuation has been supported by gains in its shares following its stock market debut on September 24.

NSE shares were trading at ₹2,369.65 at the time of filing, up 2.24 per cent. The stock has gained approximately 32 per cent from its listing price of ₹1,800.

The shares had made their debut on the BSE at ₹1,800, a premium of 0.84 per cent over the IPO issue price of ₹1,785. During the listing session, the stock had climbed to ₹1,876.70.

On Wednesday, NSE's market capitalisation crossed ₹5.76 lakh crore, making it the ninth most valuable company in the Indian stock market, the news outlet said.

NSE's ₹ 22,561-crore IPO National Stock Exchange's long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) raised ₹22,561 crore and received an overall subscription of 5.69 times during the September 17-21 bidding period.

The stock market debut on September 24 marked a major milestone for the exchange, which was established in 1992 and began operations in 1994 as India's first electronic stock exchange.