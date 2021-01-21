NSE is world’s largest derivatives exchange for 2nd consecutive year

Commenting on the occasion, Vikram Limaye, MD & CEO, NSE said: “The coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic is an unprecedented global situation that all countries are dealing with in terms of its human and economic consequences. The Government of India, various agencies and the frontline workforce have put in commendable efforts to combat the spread of the virus. It is indeed a matter of great pride for us and for our country that NSE has emerged as a global leader and achieved the distinction of being the largest derivatives exchange in the world for the 2nd consecutive year and the 4th largest exchange in cash equities by number of trades."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}