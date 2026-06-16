NSE launches 11 new sectoral indices; Nifty Power, Retail, Hospitals among additions

The National Stock Exchange's index services subsidiary, NSE Indices Limited, has launched 11 new sectoral indices, significantly expanding its sector-specific benchmark offerings and providing investors with more focused ways to track key segments of India's economy.
The move takes the total number of sectoral indices under the Nifty umbrella to 34, strengthening market representation across both established and emerging industries.
The newly launched indices cover a broad range of sectors that have gained prominence in recent years, including power, capital goods, telecommunications, construction, retail, healthcare and financial services. The expansion is expected to provide asset managers, institutional investors and passive investment products with additional benchmark options as sector-based investing continues to gain traction.
Nifty Power, Nifty Capital Goods, Nifty Telecommunications, Nifty Construction, Nifty Consumer Services, Nifty Commercial & Transport Services, Nifty Retail, Nifty Hospitals, Nifty NBFC, Nifty Housing Finance, and Nifty Insurance.
The launch comes at a time when sector-specific investing is witnessing increasing interest from investors seeking targeted exposure to themes linked to India's economic growth. With more sectors becoming investable through passive products such as exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and index funds, benchmark providers have been expanding their offerings to cater to evolving market demand.
According to NSE Indices, the expanded suite is designed to offer deeper and more granular coverage of the Indian economy.
"This expanded suite of sector indices offers a more comprehensive and granular coverage across established and emerging sectors. The launch of these 11 indices takes the total count of sectoral indices to 34, enhancing the breadth and depth of sectoral representation across India's economy."
The exchange believes the new benchmarks could play an important role in the growing passive investment ecosystem. Sectoral indices often serve as the foundation for ETFs, index funds and structured products, enabling investors to gain exposure to specific industries without having to pick individual stocks.
Highlighting the intended use of the new indices, the press release noted:
"The new indices are expected to act as benchmarks for asset managers and be reference indices tracked by passive funds in the form of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), index funds and structured products."
NSE Indices Limited, formerly known as India Index Services & Products Ltd. (IISL), is a subsidiary of NSE and manages the Nifty family of indices, including the flagship Nifty 50 benchmark. The company offers a wide range of equity, fixed-income, thematic, strategy and customised indices that are widely used by investors and fund managers in India and overseas.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.