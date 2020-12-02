NSE launches 1st agri commodity futures contract

NSE launches 1st agri commodity futures contract1 min read . 06:00 PM IST
MUMBAI : National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on Wednesday said the exchange has launched its first agricultural commodity futures contract on crude degummed soybean oil (CDSO Futures).
The CDSO Futures contract, which was launched on Tuesday, is a monthly expiry futures contract with a trading lot size of 10 tonne and price basis as Kandla, NSE said in a statement.
The first trade was executed by 'East India Securities' and 'Budge Budge Refineries', one of the premier edible oil refiners.
Day one recorded trading of more than 4,200 tonnes with turnover exceeding ₹44.67 crore indicating positive interest of market participants in the CDSO Futures, the statement said.
India being the largest importer of edible oils in the world, the CDSO futures contracts will be an instrument to hedge the price risk for the Soybean Oils processing and allied industries, it added.
