NSE India has launched its new mobile app and expanded its website to support 11 regional languages with the aim to enhance “accessibility to financial information and foster inclusivity among investors”. Check all details here.

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE India) has launched its new mobile app NSEIndia which went live on Diwali (November 1) this year. In a press release, the exchange further said that it has also expanded its website to support a total of 11 regional languages, besides English. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The regional languages added include Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu. Hindi, Marathi, and Gujarati were already available on the website (www.nseindia.com) in addition to English.

“This dual launch underlines NSE's dedication to creating a more inclusive financial ecosystem for investors across the nation," the release stated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NSE Mobile App — All You Need To Know The NSE website now offers content in a total of 12 languages, including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu.

According to the NSE the decision is based on providing “greater accessibility for investors across India, fostering increased engagement and inclusivity".

NSE's newly launched NSE mobile app (NSEIndia) is available on the Apple App store (iOS) and Android App Store (Google Play Store), from November 1, 2024 onwards.

The key app features in current version include: Market at glance (indices, market snapshot, market trend, turnover); capital market (equity, summaries of Nifty 50 top gainers, losers, and active stocks, and stock search and personalised watchlists); and rerivatives market (access to dedicated options trading data, and insights for active calls, puts, and Open Interest (OI)).

‘Milestone for NSE’ Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer, NSE termed the moves as “another milestone" for NSE.

“Our new mobile app and the expansion of our website into 11 regional languages are transformative steps towards a more inclusive and accessible financial ecosystem. These initiatives are crafted to empower investors by offering intuitive tools, near real-time insights, and the convenience of accessing market information in their native language," Krishnan said in the release. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We are proud to bring the markets closer to every individual, ensuring that all investors—regardless of their background—can confidently participate in India’s economic journey," he added.

Begining operations in 1994, the NSE was the first exchange in India to implement electronic or screenbased trading. It is ranked as the largest stock exchange in India in terms of total and average daily turnover for equity shares every year since 1995, based on SEBI data.

Further, NSE is the world’s largest derivatives exchange by trading volume (contracts) as per the statistics maintained by Futures Industry Association (FIA) for calendar year 2023. It is also ranked third in the world in equity segment by number of trades (electronic order book) in 2023, as per the statistics maintained by the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}