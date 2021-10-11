NSE launches weekly USD-INR futures contracts

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
"The launch of weekly futures in the US Dollar–Indian Rupee currency pair, will only complement the existing currency derivatives product suite and will further help in deepening the market," as per a release.
"It not only serves the corporates to hedge their exposure, but also provides banks and Foreign Portfolio Investors a risk management tool to mitigate their currency risk," said Vikram Limaye, MD and CEO of NSE.
In addition to the USD-INR currency pair, NSE also facilitates trading in cash settled futures and options on three other pairs -- EUR-INR, GBP-INR and JPY-INR and three cross currency pairs – EUR-USD, GBP-USD and USD-JPY.