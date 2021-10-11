NSE launches weekly USD-INR futures contracts

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday introduced weekly futures contracts in the US Dollar-Indian Rupee (USD-INR) currency pair. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday introduced weekly futures contracts in the US Dollar-Indian Rupee (USD-INR) currency pair.

The first day witnessed participation from 122 trading members, with volumes of 1.43 lakh contracts worth ₹1,079.6 crore traded at the end of the day in the weekly futures contracts of USD-INR. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The first day witnessed participation from 122 trading members, with volumes of 1.43 lakh contracts worth ₹1,079.6 crore traded at the end of the day in the weekly futures contracts of USD-INR. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

"The launch of weekly futures in the US Dollar–Indian Rupee currency pair, will only complement the existing currency derivatives product suite and will further help in deepening the market," as per a release. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"It not only serves the corporates to hedge their exposure, but also provides banks and Foreign Portfolio Investors a risk management tool to mitigate their currency risk," said Vikram Limaye, MD and CEO of NSE.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}