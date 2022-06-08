NSE listed stocks that touched 52-week high and low in trade today

The domestic benchmark BSE SENSEX maintained its falling trend for a fourth day, closing 215 points lower at 54,892.49, compared to the previous close of 55,107.34, and has now fallen 6% near its 52-week low, while the Nifty has fallen 60 points and closed at 16,356.25, below our estimate of 16,400.
The domestic benchmark BSE SENSEX maintained its falling trend for a fourth day, closing 215 points lower at 54,892.49, compared to the previous close of 55,107.34, and has now fallen 6% near its 52-week low, while the Nifty has fallen 60 points and closed at 16,356.25, below our estimate of 16,400. Due to geopolitical issues, including crude oil, inflation, and rising bond yields, market sentiment is projected to stay gloomy. Apart from today's market responses, here are some NSE listed stocks that hit their 52-week highs and lows in today's trading.
On Wednesday, both the BSE Sensex and the Nifty 50 indexes in India concluded the day with around 0.4 per cent loss. The top five index gainers were Tata Steel, State Bank of India (SBI), Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Titan Company, BPCL, and ONGC. The top losses were Bharti Airtel, ITC, Reliance, UPL, and Asian Paints. After the repo rate rise, indices continued to trade under the red zone, with the Sensex trading approximately 200 points lower and the Nifty trading below 16,400.