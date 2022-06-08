Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NSE listed stocks that touched 52-week high and low in trade today

NSE listed stocks that touched 52-week high and low in trade today

On Wednesday, both the BSE Sensex and the Nifty 50 indexes in India concluded the day with around 0.4 per cent loss.
1 min read . 04:57 PM ISTVipul Das

  • The domestic benchmark BSE SENSEX maintained its falling trend for a fourth day, closing 215 points lower at 54,892.49, compared to the previous close of 55,107.34, and has now fallen 6% near its 52-week low, while the Nifty has fallen 60 points and closed at 16,356.25, below our estimate of 16,400.

The domestic benchmark BSE SENSEX maintained its falling trend for a fourth day, closing 215 points lower at 54,892.49, compared to the previous close of 55,107.34, and has now fallen 6% near its 52-week low, while the Nifty has fallen 60 points and closed at 16,356.25, below our estimate of 16,400. Due to geopolitical issues, including crude oil, inflation, and rising bond yields, market sentiment is projected to stay gloomy. Apart from today's market responses, here are some NSE listed stocks that hit their 52-week highs and lows in today's trading.

52 week high

StocksNew 52 week high (08-JUN-22)52 week lowLast traded price% above from 52-week low
Archidply Decor Limited61.4529.6559.55  100%
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited417.8594.45373.10295%
Global Education Limited128.1539.05128.00227%
Hardwyn India Limited259.60120.00259.60116%
Hindustan Motors Limited21.007.1021.00195%
J.Kumar Infraprojects Limited274.70148.90267.00  79%
Khandwala Securities Limited39.5514.4539.00169%
Kohinoor Foods Limited56.507.7556.50 629%
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited127.6537.05117.70 217%
Priti International Limited97.1561.8591.00 47%
Standard Industries Limited30.5511.4530.55  166%
Vadilal Industries Limited2,109.00823.802,019.10145%

52 week low

StocksNew 52-week low (08-JUN-22)52-week highLast traded price% of discount from 52-week high
Aarti Industries Limited691.401,168.00699.8540%
AGS Transact Technologies Limited83.90181.8584.15  53%
Akash Infra-Projects Limited31.75270.6032.0088%
The Anup Engineering Limited699.001,236.95700.0043%
Aptus Value Housing Finance India Limited250.10394.90254.3035%
Balaji Telefilms Limited49.8589.0049.90  43%
Biocon Limited311.90420.25320.5523%
Birla Corporation Limited850.001,650.00857.7048%
Debock Industries Limited50.40156.9550.4067%
Dhunseri Tea & Industries Limited210.35399.97216.9545%
eMudhra Limited253.05279.00254.108.92%
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited375.00690.95395.7042%
GMM Pfaudler Limited3,899.555,295.004,032.00 23%
Gujarat Sidhee Cement Limited35.5062.5536.90  41%
Gujarat State Petronet Limited240.00379.20241.5036%
HEC Infra Projects Limited25.5045.0026.75 40%
Hikal Limited279.55742.00281.1062%
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited1,103.001,675.001,123.1032%
Indo Amines Limited90.00121.9091.8524%
Isgec Heavy Engineering Limited461.90878.35475.00 45%
Jagran Prakashan Limited52.1082.0052.3536%
Kovai Medical Center and Hospital Limited1,367.601,925.001,397.95 27%
Life Insurance Corporation Of India736.10918.95736.5519%
Lux Industries Limited1,890.004,644.001,893.0059%
MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services Limited72.65118.5576.4035%
The New India Assurance Company Limited95.80183.0096.1547%
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Limited283.60577.90285.95 50%
The Ramco Cements Limited602.501,132.70612.50  45%
Sadbhav Engineering Limited22.1096.5022.2076%
Sapphire Foods India Limited909.001,540.00930.3539%
Seya Industries Limited25.2085.0026.0069%
Softtech Engineers Limited96.30144.8096.3033%
Subex Limited26.7574.4027.1563%
TCNS Clothing Co. Limited511.05932.00546.0041%
Vakrangee Limited26.2554.5026.4051%
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Limited330.00672.00332.30  50%
Vardhman Textiles Limited275.502,880.00277.6590%
Wanbury Limited61.10112.0061.1045%
Xelpmoc Design And Tech Limited166.10513.00168.0567%
Source: NSE    
On Wednesday, both the BSE Sensex and the Nifty 50 indexes in India concluded the day with around 0.4 per cent loss. The top five index gainers were Tata Steel, State Bank of India (SBI), Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Titan Company, BPCL, and ONGC. The top losses were Bharti Airtel, ITC, Reliance, UPL, and Asian Paints. After the repo rate rise, indices continued to trade under the red zone, with the Sensex trading approximately 200 points lower and the Nifty trading below 16,400.