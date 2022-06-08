NSE listed stocks that touched 52-week high and low in trade today

The domestic benchmark BSE SENSEX maintained its falling trend for a fourth day, closing 215 points lower at 54,892.49, compared to the previous close of 55,107.34, and has now fallen 6% near its 52-week low, while the Nifty has fallen 60 points and closed at 16,356.25, below our estimate of 16,400. Due to geopolitical issues, including crude oil, inflation, and rising bond yields, market sentiment is projected to stay gloomy. Apart from today's market responses, here are some NSE listed stocks that hit their 52-week highs and lows in today's trading.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}