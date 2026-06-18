How behemoth NSE's listing could benefit rival BSE

Ram Sahgal
2 min read18 Jun 2026, 01:53 PM IST
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The NSE's upcoming listing could benefit BSE significantly, as regulations necessitate NSE's listing on BSE. (HT)
Summary
The marquee bourse’s debut on BSE could provide a long-awaited boost to the latter’s cash-market volumes, stuck at 6-8% for years.

One of the biggest beneficiaries of the NSE's long-awaited listing could, somewhat ironically, be its chief rival, BSE.

Since Sebi regulations do not permit stock exchanges or their affiliates to list on their own platforms, NSE would have to list on BSE. The arrangement mirrors existing market structures—BSE is listed on NSE, while NSDL, a former NSE affiliate, is listed on BSE.

The listing of India's largest stock exchange is expected to create a significant liquidity pool on BSE's platform, potentially boosting cash-market trading volumes.

Also Read | NSE IPO: Why the exchange's largest shareholder isn't cashing out

Liquidity windfall

While BSE has steadily gained market share in Sensex options over the past three years, its growth in the cash segment hasn't been as impressive.

As of 31 May, equity cash market share of BSE stood at 6.9%, up 19% from 5.8% a year earlier. In comparison, its share in the Sensex options market rose 41% to 29.1% over the same period, according to NSE's Market Pulse.

"Initially, there will be a surge in volumes when the listing happens," said Nirav Karkera, head of research at W by Groww, the wealth management arm of Groww.

Karkera believes the increase in volumes may not be linear but could sustain and grow over subsequent quarters as more investors and intermediaries enter the market amid rising financialization of household savings.

He added it would be hard to "put a number" on the increase in volumes as it was still early days.

Also Read | NSE eyes MCX turf with market-making push for Brent futures

Volume math

Another broking executive, speaking on condition of anonymity, estimated that BSE's cash-market volumes could conservatively rise by around 10% or more over time.

The executive reasoned that if NSE's issue size is around 30,000 crore, regulations would require roughly 35% of the issue to be reserved for retail and high-net-worth investors.

That translates into about 10,500 crore worth of shares. Even if 7-10% of this reserved portion is traded daily after listing, it could add 735-1,050 crore to BSE's average daily turnover.

For perspective, BSE's average daily turnover (ADT) in the current fiscal year through 17 June stood at 9,820.51 crore. Factoring in the additional liquidity from NSE's listing could potentially lift ADT to around 10,555-10,870 crore.

The broader backdrop is India's rapidly expanding investor base.

Also Read | NSE index options turnover surges amid West Asia volatility

The number of registered unique investors on NSE rose to nearly 130 million in FY26 from just 40 million five years earlier.

"The investor base today surpasses the population of most countries, reflecting the unprecedented scale of capital markets participation in India. This reflects that individual investors have been increasingly allocating their savings to capital markets with the flow of net financial assets of the households towards equities and mutual funds increasing from 5.4% in fiscal 2021 to 26.89% in fiscal 2025, as per RBI," underscoring the increased financialization of household savings, per NSE's draft offer document.

About the Author

Ram Sahgal

Ram Sahgal is a deputy editor at Mint. He has over 20 years of experience in journalism, with previous roles at The Intelligent Investor, Bombay Times, The Economic Times, and The New Indian Express. Between his media roles, he briefly worked at a commodities exchange before returning to his true passion, business journalism. Ram graduated in liberal arts from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai, where he studied films, which explains his move to Bombay Times, where he covered the film industry during the rise of Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt. He took a leap of faith to transfer to The Economic Times, and thanks to his restless mind, later moved to cover the commodities beat. Over the past three years, Ram has been tracking the stock markets at Mint. His focus areas include writing about market infrastructure institutions, brokerages, derivatives, and related regulations. His hobbies include spotting trains and understanding the locomotives that power them. In his free time, he takes his octogenarian mother out for drives and goes to the cinema with her on weekends. If he has a dream, it is to write a screenplay for a movie. For now, he enjoys viewing market data on NSE and BSE, observing the shifting mood of Mr Market, and conversing with market experts.

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