NSE imposes additional surveillance mechanism framework for these Adani stocks2 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 10:23 PM IST
- According to an NSE circular, Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, and Adani Wilmar have been included under the short-term additional surveillance mechanism framework from Thursday.
According to an NSE circular, Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, and Adani Wilmar have been included under the short-term additional surveillance mechanism framework from Thursday. This information was released following the National Stock Exchange's (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange's (BSE) Monday announcement that Adani Enterprises will exit the framework for short-term additional surveillance measures (ASM).
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×