NSE imposes additional surveillance mechanism framework for these Adani stocks

The flagship Adani Enterprises closed at a month high on Wednesday, capping off a six-day positive trend for the shares of Adani Group entities. After the group's announcement that it has repaid share-based funding of ₹7,374 crore (more than USD 900 million) and would pay back all such outstanding debts by the end of the month, several of the group's stocks also reached their upper circuit levels. Shares of Adani Enterprises climbed 2.86 per cent to close at ₹2,039.65 on the BSE, extending their winning streak to six straight days.