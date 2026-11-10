NSE new BKC Mumbai building design: First look! See pics, video of new landmark architecture of National Stock Exchange

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has revealed the architectural design of its proposed new headquarters in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The exchange conducted the bhoomi pujan ceremony for the project on November 3, marking a key step ahead of the commencement of construction.

Designed by renowned architect Hafeez Contractor, the proposed office building will come up on plots C-81 and C-82 in BKC's G Block, spanning approximately 10,995 square metres. The land has been allotted to NSE by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on an 80-year lease.

View full Image View full Image NSE new building bhoomi pujan ( ANI )

The bhoomi pujan ceremony was attended by NSE Chairperson Srinivas Injeti, Managing Director and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan, along with members of the exchange's board and senior leadership team.

How does the new headquarter look-like?

The architectural rendering showcases an angular structure featuring an upper section that extends outward above a glass-fronted base. Its facade incorporates horizontal bands in saffron, white and green, reflecting the colours of the Indian national flag. The building is also depicted illuminated at night.

At the ground level, the design features a globe-shaped installation displaying a map of India alongside the NSE logo.

According to the exchange, the proposed development is aimed at supporting NSE's long-term growth and expansion.

The video offers a walkthrough of several proposed spaces, starting with the main reception area, which features a spacious entrance, followed by a public atrium and experience centre designed with open interiors, multiple levels and landscaped greenery. It also provides a look at a dedicated listing hall, equipped with a large display screen, organised seating arrangements and a central presentation space.

Other areas showcased include office workstations featuring large windows, along with a market surveillance room fitted with multiple screens and monitoring desks.

The presentation further highlights the building's interior design, offering glimpses of open corridors, reception areas and dedicated spaces intended to accommodate both visitors and employees.