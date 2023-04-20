As signaled by SGX Nifty today, key benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened marginally higher despite global markets drooping on speculation about US Fed rate hike due to bank crisis in US. The NSE Nifty 50 rose 10.55 points or 0.06% to 17,629.30 and BSE Sensex rose 144.02 points or 0.24% to 59,711.82. The focus will remain on the IT stocks as HCL Tech will be declaring its quarterly result today. So, if you are planning to invest in stocks? Which sector to look for? What stocks to buy today ?

According to analysts, for next one to two quarters, auto and banking stocks are expected to outperform other segments.

Ravi Singhal, CEO at GCL Broking has advised to buy on dips. “As we see the market has given strong bounce back from 16550 levels. While on other hand nifty has strong resistance at 18111," he said.

Stocks to buy for short to medium term

For those who have short to medium term view they can look at Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Ashok Leyland in auto segment whereas in banking sector SBI, Bank of Baroda, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank can be a good option for short to medium term, said Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities.

Which stocks to buy today?

Ravi Singhal said that chemical and gas stocks looks attractive at this point of view.

Chemical stocks to buy: PI Industries Ltd. vs Deepak Nitrite Ltd.

Gas stocks to buy: GAIL, Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL)

Defence stocks to buy: HAL and BEL

Ravi Singhal suggested to avoid large cap IT stocks like Infosys and HCL Tech. “If anybody has invested at bottom levels nearly 16800 can book 50% profit here," he said.

The benchmark Nifty 50 has lost 1.17% so far this week, as weak earnings of top two information technology (IT) companies Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) and Infosys Ltd dampened sentiment.

HCL Tech Ltd is scheduled to report its earnings today, while Reliance Industries Ltd, India's top firm by market capitalisation, will report its earnings on Friday.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

