NSE Nifty at lower support levels. Experts recommend these stocks to buy today1 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 09:56 AM IST
The benchmark Nifty 50 has lost 1.17% so far this week, as weak earnings of TCS, Infosys dampened sentiment
As signaled by SGX Nifty today, key benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened marginally higher despite global markets drooping on speculation about US Fed rate hike due to bank crisis in US. The NSE Nifty 50 rose 10.55 points or 0.06% to 17,629.30 and BSE Sensex rose 144.02 points or 0.24% to 59,711.82. The focus will remain on the IT stocks as HCL Tech will be declaring its quarterly result today. So, if you are planning to invest in stocks? Which sector to look for? What stocks to buy today?
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×