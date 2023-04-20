NSE Nifty at lower support levels. Experts recommend these stocks to buy today

As signaled by SGX Nifty today, key benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened marginally higher despite global markets drooping on speculation about US Fed rate hike due to bank crisis in US. The NSE Nifty 50 rose 10.55 points or 0.06% to 17,629.30 and BSE Sensex rose 144.02 points or 0.24% to 59,711.82. The focus will remain on the IT stocks as HCL Tech will be declaring its quarterly result today. So, if you are planning to invest in stocks? Which sector to look for? What stocks to buy today?

