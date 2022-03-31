The NSE Nifty opened on a positive note today around 17,520 levels. It quickly erased the marginal gains and turned volatile to trade flat.

At present, the index is trading around 17,500 levels.

As we are on the last trading day of financial year 2021-2022, the month of March has been volatile like January and February.

The only difference is less number of gap opening days.

The NSE Nifty recovered over 10% from the lows of 15,671 levels and is likely to form the bullish engulfing if we close above the 17,600-mark today.

That brings us to the question…

Is the March rally above 17,000 is to glorify the statement for Mutual Funds?

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have led this rally even though foreign investors (FIIs) have been sellers over ₹2,30,963 crores (April 2021 to February 2022).

During the same period, DIIs have bought ₹1,81,982 crores worth in cash and the trust of Indian retail investors to invest in mutual funds will only multiply. Inflows are likely to continue in the markets.

Technically, the multiple bullish head & shoulder pattern is visible on short-term charts of Nifty indicating the bulls are having an upper hand.

If we consider the targets as per pattern, it is above 19,000 levels (the height of neckline to head is 1700 points).

The red flag is the death cross in global indices as well as India's BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap index.

If you're interested in being part of Brijesh Bhatia’s charting journey as he shares how to create wealth from the profitable trade setup, join his telegram channel – Fast Profits Daily.

You'll get access to the best trading ideas in the stock market.

Meanwhile, also check out his latest video where he discusses the sectors and stocks to trade before the earnings season kicks off.

Video link - Trade the Best Sector Before the Results.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.

Note: Equitymaster.com is currently not accessible due to technical reasons. We regret the inconvenience caused. Meanwhile, please access our content on LiveMint.com. You can also track us on YouTube and Telegram.

This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.