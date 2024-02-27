NSE is now India's second-largest commodity platform… with an asterisk
Summary
- NSE, the country's biggest stock exchange by traded volume and value, clocked commodity derivates volumes of ₹38,418 crore in January against the NCDEX's ₹12,509 crore
MUMBAI : Mumbai: More than five years after it launched bullion futures for trading, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in January 2024 surpassed farm derivatives exchange NCDEX to become India’s second-largest commodity derivatives platform. The No.1, MCX, is still a fair bit ahead of both.