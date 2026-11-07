Muhurat trading, Diwali 2026: Stocks to buy in Samvat 2083 - Blue Star, CESC, Delhivery, Ingersoll - check share price

Samvat 2082: Nifty 50 and Sensex saw their biggest weekly gains in years just before the start of Samvat 2083. As investors await the Muhurat trading session, PL Capital sees strong upside potential in select mid and small-cap stocks including Blue Star, CES, Delhivery and Ingersoll-Rand (India).

Advertisement

The brokerage sees up to 56% upside in these stocks. As Nifty 50 closed Samvat 2082 with nearly 2.59% loss, market experts believe that the coming Samvat will see strong growth supported by attractive valuations, robust corporate earnings and policy support.

Blue Star share price target Blue Star share price closed 0.73% higher at ₹1580 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹32,487.14 crore on BSE on Friday. The stock has delivered -11.48% return in one year.

The company is well-positioned to capitalise on India’s structural cooling demand, supported by low RAC penetration, market share gains and expanding distribution. The RAC industry is expected to grow by 25% in the financial year 2026-27, highlighted PL Capital in its report. The company is expected to witness strong traction in data centre MEP, with order bookings expected to reach data centre business.

Advertisement

PL Capital gave a ‘Buy’ rating for the stock with a target price of ₹1783 per share. “We expect Revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 17.6%/18.1%/23.2% over FY26-29E. We maintain our positive view on the stock with a SOTP-based TP of INR1,783, implying 40x Sep’28E EPS.”

CESC share price target CESC share price closed 3.11% lower at ₹126.20 per share on BSE with an MCap of ₹16,728.70 crore on Friday. The stock has delivered -28% return in one year. The company is likely to benefit from its expanding renewable energy portfolio, alongside stable cash flows from its core distribution and generation businesses.

The brokerage gave ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of ₹204 per share. “We expect EBITDA CAGR of ~15% over FY26–29E, while EPS is projected to grow at ~6% CAGR, with renewable capacity ramp-up expected to contribute meaningfully to earnings from FY30E. We maintain BUY on the stock with an SOTP-based TP of INR 204.”

Advertisement

Delhivery share price target Delhivery remains a strong structural play in the third-party logistics sector, supported by its market leadership in the B2C segment and a stable insourcing mix. The company scrip closed 0.81% lower at ₹425 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹31,854.71 crore on Friday. PL Capital gave a ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of ₹541 per share.

“Led by healthy growth in volumes we expect sales CAGR of 18% over the next 3 years with EBITDA margin of 6.9%/9.4% in FY27E/FY28E. We maintain “BUY” with a TP of INR541 (30x Sep-28E pre-IND AS EBITDA).”

Ingersoll-Rand (India) share price target Ingersoll-Rand (India) share price closed 0.41% lower at ₹3977.70 per share on BSE with an MCap of ₹12,556.80 crore on Friday, November 6. Strong domestic demand for compressors, backed by its leadership in centrifugal, air treatment and oil-free rotary compressors are likely to support growth of the company. PL Capital gave ₹5029 per share target price to the stock.

Advertisement