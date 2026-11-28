The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has overtaken the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and Germany's Deutsche Boerse to become the world's third-largest exchange operator, with a valuation of $64.1 billion.

CME Group, the US-based exchange operator, topped the global rankings with a market capitalisation of $112 billion, making it the world's largest listed exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), which owns the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), secured the second position with a market capitalisation of $99 billion. Meanwhile, Nasdaq ranked sixth among the world's largest listed exchange operators by market capitalisation.

NSE share price returns NSE shares have delivered strong returns since their stock market debut on September 24. The stock was listed on the BSE at ₹1,800 per share, against its IPO issue price of ₹1,785, marking a listing premium of 0.84%. The exchange stock has gained ₹126.70, or 5.71%, in one week.

The rally gained momentum over the subsequent weeks, with NSE shares rising over 18%, in two weeks. Over one month, the stock surged around 31.34%.

NSE shares - Should you buy for long-term? According to market experts, NSE's long-term investment proposition is supported by its strong competitive positioning, high operating margins and exposure to India's growing financial markets. The exchange enjoys a near-monopoly in several key segments of the domestic equity market, particularly equity cash and futures trading.

Seema Srivastava of SMC Global Securities, believes that NSE's dominant market position makes it a direct beneficiary of India's ongoing financialisation, as more households participate in equity markets and investment products.

She highlighted that the exchange has several growth opportunities beyond its traditional businesses. These include expanding its GIFT City operations, increasing its presence in commodities and the introduction of corporate bond index futures, which could provide additional revenue streams.

However, valuation remains an important consideration. Srivastava pointed out that NSE shares have rallied sharply from their IPO price to around ₹2,400, making near-term valuations appear stretched at approximately 40 times forward FY29 estimates.

She believes that NSE offers a high-moat, cash-rich compounder for long-term investors, but cautioned against chasing the stock after its recent rally.

"While NSE holds a strong position in India's financial ecosystem, investors should consider accumulating the stock gradually during market corrections rather than chasing post-milestone highs. This approach could provide a better margin of safety," she said.

On the technical outlook, Mahesh M Ojha, VP Research & Business Development at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities, said that NSE shares have immediate support at ₹2,290, followed by the next support level at ₹2,245.

“On the upside, the stock faces resistance at ₹2,410, ₹2,470 and ₹2,510. A sustained move above these resistance levels could indicate further upside momentum, while investors should monitor the key support zones for potential buying interest,” he added.