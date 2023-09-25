NSE plans to extend trading hours for derivatives segment in a phased manner: Report1 min read 25 Sep 2023, 08:56 AM IST
An evening session for equity derivatives trading between 6 pm and 9 pm is likely to be proposed by the stock exchange NSE, the report said.
India’s largest bourse, the National Stock Exchange (NSE), is finalising its plans to extend the equity derivatives trading hours in a phased manner, with an aim to offer an opportunity to domestic traders to react to global events, a report said.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started