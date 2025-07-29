NSE Q1 Results: IPO-bound firm posts 14% YoY rise in profit to ₹2,924 crore, even as revenue dips 11%

NSE Q1 Results: IPO-bound National Stock Exchange (NSE) posted a mixed set of numbers for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2025-26 (Q1 FY6). NSE, the largest derivatives exchange in the world by number of contracts traded, posted a jump in its profit for the quarter ended June 2025 even as its revenue declined.
NSE's consolidated net profit in Q1 FY26 stood at ₹2924 crore, up 14% year-on-year, as against ₹2,567 crore posted in the same period last year. However, its revenue from operations saw an 11% YoY decline to ₹4,032 crore from ₹4,510 crore in the same period last year, reflecting the impact of softer trading activity and fee compression.
A key factor was the drop in F&O transaction charges, which fell to ₹1,729 crore from ₹2,744 crore a year ago—a 37% decline. Despite this, average daily turnover in the F&O segment rose 39% YoY to ₹360 lakh crore, underlining a paradox of high volumes but declining realisations, said Harshal Dasani, Business Head, INVasset PMS.
The operating EBITDA stood at ₹3,130 crore in the quarter ended June 2025, as against ₹3,106 crore in the same period a year ago. Meanwhile, EBITDA margins improved from 69% to 78%.
During the first quarter of FY26, NSE contributed a total of ₹14,331 crore to the exchequer. This included ₹12,338 crore in Securities Transaction Tax (STT) and Commodity Transaction Tax (CTT), ₹875 crore in stamp duty, ₹265 crore in SEBI fees, ₹338 crore in income tax, and ₹515 crore in Goods and Services Tax (GST).
Meanwhile, in the unlisted market NSE share price has declined 6% in the last one month. According to Unlisted Zone, which deals in the pre-IPO shares of companies, NSE share price has dropped to ₹2,175 from ₹2,325 in the last one month. However, for the past six months, the stock has been higher by 14%.
According to Dasani, NSE’s profitability resilience despite revenue contraction signals strong operational leverage and cost control. However, the reliance on derivatives—and SEBI’s scrutiny on F&O volumes—makes future earnings visibility sensitive to regulatory shifts, he said.
“As the IPO approaches, this result will likely be viewed favourably by long-term investors who value its scale, duopoly status, and high cash flows, but caution around the sustainability of F&O economics will remain,” Dasani added.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.