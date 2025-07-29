NSE Q1 Results: IPO-bound firm posts 14% YoY rise in profit to ₹2,924 crore, even as revenue dips 11%

NSE Q1 Results: IPO-bound National Stock Exchange (NSE) posted a mixed set of numbers for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2025-26 (Q1 FY6). NSE, the largest derivatives exchange in the world by number of contracts traded, posted a jump in its profit for the quarter ended June 2025 even as its revenue declined.

NSE's consolidated net profit in Q1 FY26 stood at ₹2924 crore, up 14% year-on-year, as against ₹2,567 crore posted in the same period last year. However, its revenue from operations saw an 11% YoY decline to ₹4,032 crore from ₹4,510 crore in the same period last year, reflecting the impact of softer trading activity and fee compression.

A key factor was the drop in F&O transaction charges, which fell to ₹1,729 crore from ₹2,744 crore a year ago—a 37% decline. Despite this, average daily turnover in the F&O segment rose 39% YoY to ₹360 lakh crore, underlining a paradox of high volumes but declining realisations, said Harshal Dasani, Business Head, INVasset PMS.

The operating EBITDA stood at ₹3,130 crore in the quarter ended June 2025, as against ₹3,106 crore in the same period a year ago. Meanwhile, EBITDA margins improved from 69% to 78%.

During the first quarter of FY26, NSE contributed a total of ₹14,331 crore to the exchequer. This included ₹12,338 crore in Securities Transaction Tax (STT) and Commodity Transaction Tax (CTT), ₹875 crore in stamp duty, ₹265 crore in SEBI fees, ₹338 crore in income tax, and ₹515 crore in Goods and Services Tax (GST).

NSE Shares Decline 6% In Unlisted Market Meanwhile, in the unlisted market NSE share price has declined 6% in the last one month. According to Unlisted Zone, which deals in the pre-IPO shares of companies, NSE share price has dropped to ₹2,175 from ₹2,325 in the last one month. However, for the past six months, the stock has been higher by 14%.

According to Dasani, NSE’s profitability resilience despite revenue contraction signals strong operational leverage and cost control. However, the reliance on derivatives—and SEBI’s scrutiny on F&O volumes—makes future earnings visibility sensitive to regulatory shifts, he said.

“As the IPO approaches, this result will likely be viewed favourably by long-term investors who value its scale, duopoly status, and high cash flows, but caution around the sustainability of F&O economics will remain,” Dasani added.