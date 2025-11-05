NSE Q2 Results: Net profit falls 33% to ₹2,098 crore on one-time provision, revenue declines 18% YoY

The National Stock Exchange of India, the operator of the country’s biggest bourse, reported a consolidated net profit of ₹2,098 crore in the second quarter of FY26, registering a decline of 33% from ₹3,137 crore in the year ago period. The fall in NSE Q2 net profit was largely on account of a one-time provision made towards settlement applications filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

NSE said during the September quarter, it recognised a provision of ₹1,297 crore, including interest, towards the settlement applications that it had filed with SEBI with respect to Colocation and Dark Fibre matters. Excluding the provision for Sebi settlement fees, NSE’s consolidated net profit in Q2FY26 stood at ₹3,395 crore.

The company’s revenue from operations in Q2FY26 fell 18% to ₹3,677 crore from ₹4,510 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

At the operating level, consolidated EBITDA in the quarter ended September 2025 dropped 56% to ₹1,484 crore from ₹3,344 crore, while EBITDA margin contracted by 340 basis points (bps) to 40% from 74%, YoY.

Reported Earnings per Share (on a non-annualised basis) for Q2FY26 was ₹8.48 as compared to ₹11.81 for Q1FY26 and ₹12.6 for Q2FY25, after considering the issuance of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 4:1 in Q3FY25.

During H1FY26, NSE’s contribution to the exchequer was ₹28,308 crore which comprised STT/CTT of ₹23,451 crore, stamp duty of ₹1,651 crore, SEBI fees of ₹496 crore, income tax of ₹1,809 crore and GST of ₹901 crore.

Average Daily Traded Volume In Q2FY26, the cash market trading segment recorded an average daily traded volume (ADTVs) of ₹95,705 crore, down 12% QoQ. The ADTV for equity futures segment in Q2FY26 dropped 16% QoQ to ₹1,41,042 crore, while the ADTV for equity options (premium value) fell 16% QoQ to ₹46,442 crore.

