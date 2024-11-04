NSE Q2 Results: Net profit rises 57% to ₹3,137 crore, total income up 25% YoY

National Stock Exchange (NSE) net profits rose 57 per cent to ₹ 3,137 crore, total income up 25 per cent compared year-on-year. The exchange posted a total income of ₹ 5,023 crore, reported the news agency PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday reported a 57 per cent year-on-year surge in consolidated net profit to ₹3,137 crore for the September quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The exchange posted a total income of ₹5,023 crore during the July-September period of the current financial year (FY25), up 25 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Apart from trading revenue, the revenue from operations was also supported by other revenue lines, which mainly include clearing services, data centre & connectivity charges, listing services, index services, and data services, the exchange said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Its earnings per share (non-annualised) increased to ₹12.68 in the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal year from ₹8.08 a year ago, after considering the issuance of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 4:1.

For the half-year ended September 30, 2024, the NSE reported a total income of ₹9,974 crore with net profit of ₹5,704 crore.

The exchange contributed ₹30,130 crore to the exchequer in the first half of FY25, comprising STT (securities transaction tax)/CTT (commodities transaction tax) of ₹24,755 crore, stamp duty of ₹2,099 crore, Sebi fees of ₹1,333 crore, income tax of ₹1,119 crore, and goods and services tax (GST) of ₹824 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Of the STT/CTT of ₹24,755 crore, 64 per cent is from cash market segment and 36 per cent is from equity derivatives segment.

On a standalone basis, the bourses reported a net profit of ₹2,954 crore for the quarter under review as compared to ₹1,804 crore a year earlier. The total income stood at ₹5,297 crore in Q2 FY25, marking a growth of 35 per cent.

The exchange incurred total expenses of ₹1,546 crore for Q2 FY25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Majority of these expenses are towards Sebi's regulatory fees; Sebi's settlement fees in the matter of trading access point architecture and network connectivity of the NSE; and contribution to Investor Protection Fund Trust.