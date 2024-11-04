Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  NSE Q2 Results: Net profit rises 57% to 3,137 crore, total income up 25% YoY

NSE Q2 Results: Net profit rises 57% to ₹3,137 crore, total income up 25% YoY

PTI

National Stock Exchange (NSE) net profits rose 57 per cent to 3,137 crore, total income up 25 per cent compared year-on-year. The exchange posted a total income of 5,023 crore, reported the news agency PTI. 

NSE announced its second-quarter results on Monday, November 4.

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday reported a 57 per cent year-on-year surge in consolidated net profit to 3,137 crore for the September quarter.

The exchange posted a total income of 5,023 crore during the July-September period of the current financial year (FY25), up 25 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Apart from trading revenue, the revenue from operations was also supported by other revenue lines, which mainly include clearing services, data centre & connectivity charges, listing services, index services, and data services, the exchange said in a statement.

Its earnings per share (non-annualised) increased to 12.68 in the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal year from 8.08 a year ago, after considering the issuance of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 4:1.

For the half-year ended September 30, 2024, the NSE reported a total income of 9,974 crore with net profit of 5,704 crore.

The exchange contributed 30,130 crore to the exchequer in the first half of FY25, comprising STT (securities transaction tax)/CTT (commodities transaction tax) of 24,755 crore, stamp duty of 2,099 crore, Sebi fees of 1,333 crore, income tax of 1,119 crore, and goods and services tax (GST) of 824 crore.

Of the STT/CTT of 24,755 crore, 64 per cent is from cash market segment and 36 per cent is from equity derivatives segment.

On a standalone basis, the bourses reported a net profit of 2,954 crore for the quarter under review as compared to 1,804 crore a year earlier. The total income stood at 5,297 crore in Q2 FY25, marking a growth of 35 per cent.

The exchange incurred total expenses of 1,546 crore for Q2 FY25.

Majority of these expenses are towards Sebi's regulatory fees; Sebi's settlement fees in the matter of trading access point architecture and network connectivity of the NSE; and contribution to Investor Protection Fund Trust.

