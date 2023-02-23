NSE receives final approval to launch Social Stock Exchange as separate segment
- The SSE segment will provide new avenue for social enterprises to finance social initiatives, provide them visibility and bring in increased transparency in fund mobilisation and utilisation by social enterprises
The National Stock Exchange of India has received final approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to launch Social Stock Exchange (SSE) as a separate segment of the NSE.
