National Stock Exchange (NSE), India's leading stock exchange, achieved a new milestone in Friday's trade as its market capitalisation crossed ₹5.50 lakh crore, making it the world's fifth-largest listed exchange by market value. It overtook Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) and Nasdaq in the global rankings.

The Indian stock market staged a strong comeback in November as overseas investors returned to the world's third-largest economy in Asia after largely overlooking it for nearly two years. The revival in investor sentiment boosted capital market-linked stocks, with NSE leading the charge.

So far in November, NSE shares have gained 24.6% to reach ₹2,224 apiece. Following their muted listing in late September, the shares initially witnessed sharp volatility but have since staged a strong recovery.

How did NSE overtake HKEX and Nasdaq in the global rankings? The global ranking was led by CME Group, with a market capitalisation of $111.05 billion, followed by Intercontinental Exchange at $95.5 billion, Deutsche Börse at around $65 billion and London Stock Exchange Group at approximately $60.3 billion.

With its market capitalisation reaching ₹5.56 lakh crore, taking Friday's intraday high into account, NSE secured the fifth position among the world's most valuable listed exchanges. This placed it ahead of HKEX, valued at around $58.1 billion, and Nasdaq, with a market capitalisation of approximately $57.7 billion.

Also Read | NSE takes equity options strategy to commodity F&O

How did NSE enter India's top 10 most valued companies? In less than two months since its listing, NSE secured a place among India's 10 most valued listed companies. It moved ahead of Kotak Mahindra Bank, whose market capitalisation stood at around ₹5 lakh crore, as well as Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), to emerge as the country's ninth-largest listed company.

This puts NSE among India's largest listed businesses, alongside major players from the banking, financial services and technology sectors.

What drove NSE's profit and revenue growth in Q2 FY27? Earlier this month, NSE reported a 23% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to ₹2,578 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹2,098 crore in Q2 FY26. The growth was supported by a 9% YoY increase in revenue from transaction charges to ₹3,035 crore, against ₹2,789 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The improvement in transaction charges was driven by higher trading volumes in the cash market and equity options segments.

The cash market segment recorded an average daily traded volume (ADTV) of ₹1,18,377 crore, up 24% YoY. ADTV in equity options (premium value) increased 3% YoY to ₹47,977 crore, while the equity futures segment recorded an ADTV of ₹1,24,574 crore in Q2 FY27.

Operating EBITDA for Q2 FY27 increased 107% YoY to ₹3,079 crore, while the EBITDA margin expanded to 76%.

For the first half of FY27, the exchange reported a 13% YoY increase in consolidated net profit to ₹5,698 crore. Consolidated total income rose 9% YoY to ₹9,807 crore.

(With input from ANI)