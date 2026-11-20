National Stock Exchange (NSE), India's leading stock exchange, achieved a new milestone in Friday's trade as its market capitalisation crossed ₹5.50 lakh crore, making it the world's fifth-largest listed exchange by market value. It overtook Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) and Nasdaq in the global rankings.

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The Indian stock market staged a strong comeback in November as overseas investors returned to the world's third-largest economy in Asia after largely overlooking it for nearly two years. The revival in investor sentiment boosted capital market-linked stocks, with NSE leading the charge.

So far in November, NSE shares have gained 24.6% to reach ₹2,224 apiece. Following their muted listing in late September, the shares initially witnessed sharp volatility but have since staged a strong recovery.

How did NSE overtake HKEX and Nasdaq in the global rankings? The global ranking was led by CME Group, with a market capitalisation of $111.05 billion, followed by Intercontinental Exchange at $95.5 billion, Deutsche Börse at around $65 billion and London Stock Exchange Group at approximately $60.3 billion.

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With its market capitalisation reaching ₹5.56 lakh crore, taking Friday's intraday high into account, NSE secured the fifth position among the world's most valuable listed exchanges. This placed it ahead of HKEX, valued at around $58.1 billion, and Nasdaq, with a market capitalisation of approximately $57.7 billion.

How did NSE enter India's top 10 most valued companies? In less than two months since its listing, NSE secured a place among India's 10 most valued listed companies. It moved ahead of Kotak Mahindra Bank, whose market capitalisation stood at around ₹5 lakh crore, as well as Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), to emerge as the country's ninth-largest listed company.

This puts NSE among India's largest listed businesses, alongside major players from the banking, financial services and technology sectors.

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What drove NSE's profit and revenue growth in Q2 FY27? Earlier this month, NSE reported a 23% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to ₹2,578 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹2,098 crore in Q2 FY26. The growth was supported by a 9% YoY increase in revenue from transaction charges to ₹3,035 crore, against ₹2,789 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The improvement in transaction charges was driven by higher trading volumes in the cash market and equity options segments.

The cash market segment recorded an average daily traded volume (ADTV) of ₹1,18,377 crore, up 24% YoY. ADTV in equity options (premium value) increased 3% YoY to ₹47,977 crore, while the equity futures segment recorded an ADTV of ₹1,24,574 crore in Q2 FY27.

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Operating EBITDA for Q2 FY27 increased 107% YoY to ₹3,079 crore, while the EBITDA margin expanded to 76%.

For the first half of FY27, the exchange reported a 13% YoY increase in consolidated net profit to ₹5,698 crore. Consolidated total income rose 9% YoY to ₹9,807 crore.

(With input from ANI)

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.