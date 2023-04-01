NSE reduces Bank Nifty lot size to 15 from July 2023 expiry1 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2023, 08:17 PM IST
- The lot size of all existing Nifty Bank long-term options contracts (having expiry greater than 3 months) shall be revised from 25 to 15 after expiry of June 2023 contracts (i.e. June 30, 2023)
Stock exchange NSE has reduced Bank Nifty's lot size to 15 from 25 earlier from July 2023 monthly expiry. However, the stock exchange has left other market lots of derivatives contracts on indices unchanged, namely Nifty 50, Nifty Financial Services and Nifty Midcap Select, at 50, 45 and 75, respectively.
