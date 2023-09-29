NSE registered investor base surpasses 8 crore mark
NSE attributed the growth in number of participants to the momentum observed in capital markets. Secondary market liquidity in some of the products has seen increased depth coupled with ease of entry & exit to the investors due to transition to T+1 settlement in the Capital Market Segment.
The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) said the number of its unique registered investors crossed 8 crore. Total number of client codes registered with the exchange touched 14.9 crore as clients could register with more than one trading member.
