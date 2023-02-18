NSE rejig: Adani Wilmar, Adani Power to be included in some indices
- No changes are being made in Nifty 50 and Nifty50 Equal Weight indices
Adani Group's two companies will make their way into the Nifty indices from 31 March 2023. The two companies from the embattled Adani Group that have made it into the National Stock Exchange of India are Adani Wilmar and Adani Power.
