Adani Group's two companies will make their way into the Nifty indices from 31 March 2023. The two companies from the embattled Adani Group that have made it into the National Stock Exchange of India are Adani Wilmar and Adani Power.

As per the official statement by the Nifty, Adani Wilmar is to be included in Nifty Next 50 Index whereas Adani Power will be included in the Nifty Next 500 Index and Nifty Midcap 150 Index, respectively from 31 March 2023.

The Index Maintenance sub-committee (equity) of NSE Indices Limited has decided to make replacement of stocks in various indices as part of its periodic review, the NSE said in a press statement on Friday.

Here's how the major indices will look from 31 March:

1. Nifty Next 50:

EXCLUDED:

Bandhan Bank Ltd.

Biocon Ltd

Gland Pharma Ltd

MphasiS Ltd.

One 97 Communications Ltd. (Paytm)

INCLUDED:

ABB India Ltd

Adani Wilmar Ltd

Canara Bank

Page Industries

Varun Beverages Ltd.

NIFTY 500:

As many as 20 companies have been excluded from this index, including Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd, etc

EXCLUDED:

AstraZenca Pharma India Ltd

Bharat Rasayan Ltd

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd

Dhani Services Ltd

Dilip Buildcon Ltd

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd

Indoco Remedies Ltd

MOIL Ltd

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd

Procter & Gamble Health Ltd

Sheela Foam Ltd

Shilpa Medicare Ltd

SIS Ltd

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd

Symphony Ltd

Tata Coffee Ltd

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd

Wockhardt Ltd.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd

Alok Industries Ltd

NIFTY 500 INCLUDED:

Aarti Industries Ltd

Adani Power Ltd

Apar Industries Ltd

Archean Chemical Industries Ltd

Bikaji Foods International Ltd

BLS International Services Ltd

Craftsman Automation Ltd

Data Patterns (India) Ltd

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd

Global Health Ltd

Ingersoll Rand (India) Ltd

Jindal Worldwide Ltd

Kennametal India Ltd

Keystone Realtors Ltd

KFin Technologies Ltd

KSB Ltd

Meghmani Finechem Ltd

NMDC Ltd

Piramal Enterprises Ltd

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd

These replacements will also apply to Nifty500 Multicap 50:25:25 index.

Under Nifty Midcap 150, Adani Wilmar, Canara Bank, ABB India, and Page Industries, nine other companies will be excluded. In this category, the new entrants include Adani Power, One 97 Communication, Gland Pharma, Apollo Tyres, Biocon Ltd, and eight others.

Adani Wilmar will also be excluded from Nifty Midcap 100 while Adani Power will be among the 14 companies that will replace the indices.

Nifty 100

EXCLUDED: Bandhan Bank Ltd, Biocon Ltd, Gland Pharma Ltd, MphasiS Ltd, One 97 Communications Ltd.

INCLUDED: ABB India Ltd, Adani Wilmar Ltd, Canara Bank, Page Industries Ltd, and Varun Beverages Ltd.

Nifty Smallcap 50

EXCLUDED: Alok Industries Ltd, Amber Enterprises India Ltd, Apollo Tyres Ltd, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, Can Fin Homes Ltd, Chemplast Sanmar Ltd, Firstsource Solutions Ltd, Indigo Paints Ltd, Intellect Design Arena Ltd, 10 Metro Brands Ltd, Sterlite Technologies Ltd, TV18 Broadcast Ltd, Zensar Technologies Ltd

INCLUDED: Bikaji Foods International Ltd, City Union Bank Ltd, Easy Trip Planners Ltd, Global Health Ltd, IDBI Bank Ltd, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty snapped their three-day winning run to close down by half a percent on Friday due to selling in financial and IT shares amid weak global market trends.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined by 316.94 points or 0.52% to settle at 61,002.57 as 22 constituents ended in the red.

